Knox County Sheriff’s deputies charged a Vincennes man with a four year-old warrant last night at the County’s Work-Release Center.
Authorities found 29 year-old Luey Davis the Second wanted on a burglary warrant issued in January of 2013. The warrant was filed in Knox Circuit Court.
Davis was transferred from the Work-Release Center to the Knox County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Vincennes Man Arrested in Four Year-Old Burglary Case
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies charged a Vincennes man with a four year-old warrant last night at the County’s Work-Release Center.