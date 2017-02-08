Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight after serving him a warrant at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Officers found 51 year-old James Hedge wanted on a Knox Superior Court Two warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was for driving while suspended; the case was filed in July of last year.
Hedge is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Warrant
