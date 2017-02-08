Washington Man Arrested on Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Tuesday on a warrant for a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence.

48-year-old Gary Boxley is being held under $50,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Washington Police arrested 39-year-old Angela Mathewson of Washington Tuesday on a warrant for two counts of Failure to Appear in Court and one count of Possession of a Schedule 2

Controlled Substance.

Mathewson is being held without bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25-year-old Zachary Kelley of Evansville Tuesday on a warrant for a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence.

Bond was set at $30,000.

188 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.