A warmer and wetter than normal winter could have good impact for area farmers this growing season. Spells of unseasonably warm conditions have joined with above-average rainfall throughout the winter so far.

Knox County Extension educator Valerie Clingerman gives a positive to all the rain we have seen this winter…

Clingerman also doesn’t see recent rains as a hindrance to spring planting– at this point…

Clingerman also doesn’t feel the warmer weather will cause any added insect problems.