The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is advising the public of a scam where someone calls you claiming to be from Duke Energy.
They give a work order number saying they are going to shut off your electricity in one hour …if you don’t pay up.
The callback number they give is bogus.
If you receive such a call, simply hang up … and don’t give out any personal information.
Daviess County Authorities Warn Against Duke Energy Scam
