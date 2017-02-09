Daviess Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Washington Man on Theft Charge

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington man early this morning for Attempted Theft and Criminal Trespass.

20-year-old Cory Miller is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 42-year-old Jason Sturgeon Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Sturgeon was released from jail on $2,500 bond.

189 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Thursday morning.