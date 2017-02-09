Drug Addiction Forum Tonight in Vincennes

drug addiction

The Knox County League of Women Voters, the Knox County Public Library, and Children and Family Services are sponsoring a Community Forum tonight on Knox County’s Response to the Opioid/Heroin Crisis.
The forum begins at 7:00 PM at the Fortnightly Club located at 421 North Sixth Street in Vincennes.
It’s free and open to the public.

