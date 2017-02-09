The Knox County League of Women Voters, the Knox County Public Library, and Children and Family Services are sponsoring a Community Forum tonight on Knox County’s Response to the Opioid/Heroin Crisis.
The forum begins at 7:00 PM at the Fortnightly Club located at 421 North Sixth Street in Vincennes.
It’s free and open to the public.
Drug Addiction Forum Tonight in Vincennes
The Knox County League of Women Voters, the Knox County Public Library, and Children and Family Services are sponsoring a Community Forum tonight on Knox County’s Response to the Opioid/Heroin Crisis.