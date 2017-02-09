NK Corporation Budget In Line with 2016 Numbers

The North Knox School Corporation will have a good budget to use for this year. North Knox Superintendent Darrell Bobe reported at yesterday’s North Knox School Board meeting that many of the budget numbers are steady with what they received last year.

The final impact on North Knox taxpayers is a slight increase. Bobe told the Board taxes will go up five cents per 100 dollars in assessed property value. The raise was to cover the purchase of six new Corporation school buses.

Bobe told the Board the final price for the buses is still being discussed. However, he believes the final price will be just over 600-thousand dollars for the six vehicles.

In other business, the North Knox School Corporation will make the switch to New Wave Communications for its phone service. Superintendent Bobe told the North Knox School Board the switch will save 90 percent on their current phone bills. The plan will include a switch to voice-over Internet phone service in all Corporation buildings except for the Administration Building. The Administration Building was excepted, since it is not yet ready for the voice-over Internet service.