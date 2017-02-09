Redbird State Rec Area Wins Greene County Honor

Greene County’s Redbird State Recreation Area near Linton has been recognized as Greene County’s 2016 Tourism Attraction of the Year. The announcement came late yesterday afternoon from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Redbird S-R-A won the award for its efforts to attract tourists from across the area. The location is a prime spot for dirt bikes, A-T-V’s, and other off-road vehicles. It is also open for other outdoor activities– including fishing, hunting, and mountain biking. The 1,450 acre recreation area is located west of Linton in both Greene and Sullivan counties.