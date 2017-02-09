Two Vincennes Men Arrested for Meth Dealing

Vincennes City Police arrested two Vincennes residents last night following the discovery of meth dealing at Doll’s Motel on Old U-S 41.

Officers were called to a room at the motel, where they found evidence of the illegal activity. They arrested 19 year-old Colton Hitt and 23 year-old Pete McGhee each on a single count of dealing in methamphetamine. City Police have released no other information on the arrests at this time.

Both Hitt and McGhee were booked into Knox County Jail on ten-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman following service of a body attachment from Knox Superior Court Two.

Officers found 39 year-old Kenda Arnold-Hamm wanted on the warrant. She was arrested during a visit to the Knox County Probation Department.

Arnold-Hamm is being held in the Knox County Jail.