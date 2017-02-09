Vincennes University Unveils New Scholarship

Vincennes University officials have established the Cheryl Minderman Wilber scholarship for eligible University students. The scholarship is designed to help V-U students enrolled in the Physical Therapy Assistant program. The applicant must keep at least a two-point-oh grade point average to be eligible for the award.

Wilber was a 1977 graduate of the University’s Physical Therapy Assistant program. She passed away in November of 2013, after an over 25-year battle with lupus.

The scholarship donation come from Wilber’s family. It will be given out each year by the Vincennes University Foundation.