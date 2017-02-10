Community Discusses Heroin Abuse at Discussion Session

Problems with heroin and opioids were the topic of a community discussion last night at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club. The discussion brought out a number of community leaders, along with panelists, to discuss the problems caused by the illegal drug.

Peter Haskins, of Life After Meth, was one of the panelists. Haskins explains why he feels heroin is, in his view, the worst drug out there…

Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris also got involved in last night’s conversation. Morris gives some signs that show a person may be hooked on heroin– or some other illegal drugs…

The forum was presented by the Knox County League of Women Voters. Panelists included various first responders, members of law enforcement, representatives from Life After Meth, and caseworkers from Knox County Children and Family Services.