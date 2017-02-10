Downtown Fence Around Parking Lot Set for Removal

Officials with Klein Realty have announced a move to remove a fence surrounding the former Clark Middle School playground. Klein Realty stands right next to the fenced-in area. Since the move of Clark Middle School to its current location, the ground has served as a fenced-in parking lot. The lot is at the corner of Seventh and Hart Streets.

Heath Klein, of Klein Realty, also wants the affected lot to be re-paved, along with the fence being removed. Klein Realty officials are speaking with other owners with property near the fenced-in area about helping pay for the lot’s repaving.

The re-paving is still under discussion.