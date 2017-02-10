Duke Energy Increases Incentives to Locate in Indiana

Duke Energy says companies now have even more reasons to locate in Indiana, or expand their existing businesses, thanks to its improved Economic Development Incentive.

The program can save companies as much as 10 to 30 percent per year for five years on their electric bill, provided certain criteria are met.

Indiana utility regulators approved the new incentive to help entice new and existing businesses to expand, helping create jobs and economic development activity within the company’s 69-

county service area.