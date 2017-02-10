FAFSA Form Assistance Coming at College Goal Sunday

Financial aid professionals will be volunteering at Vincennes University’s main and Jasper campuses and 38 other sites in Indiana Sunday to help college-bound students and their families

open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday.

The event will be held at 2:00 PM (local time), Sunday at all statewide sites.

The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid … or FAFSA.

The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools

nationwide.

The FAFSA MUST be filed by March 10th to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.

Go to collegegoalsunday-dot-org for more information, including a list of information you will need to bring with you.