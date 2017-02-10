Indiana Lawmakers Reviewing Gasoline Tax

Lawmakers are still considering a massive bill to fund repairs on roads across Indiana. The first set of road funding was provided last year, but attorney Amy Cornell believes more should be done…

Legislative Republicans have put out a plan to increase the statewide gasoline tax by ten cents. Other parts of the plan include raises in the motor fuel tax, and the motor carrier surcharge. Cornell says it has been a long time since any of the three charges have been increased…

The Republican plan would add one point eight billion dollars to state coffers each year for road repairs. A Democrat alternative would not raise the gasoline tax– but would require all current gas taxes to be spent on roads. It would also freeze future corporate income tax cuts, and re-prioritize funding collected through agencies cutting “waste, fraud, and abuse.”