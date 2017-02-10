Lawrenceville Man Arrested at Vincennes Econo Lodge

Vincennes City Police arrested a Lawrenceville man this morning following his discovery at the Vincennes Econo Lodge.

Officers located 25 year-old Eathan Roller at the motel. Authorities learned Roller was wanted on a warrant out of Lawrence County, Illinois.

Roller is being held without bond at the Knox County Jail, pending transfer to Illinois to face the charge.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man last night after a residential entry reported in the 1000-block of North Ninth.

Officers found 19 year-old Zachary Woolsey had allegedly entered the Ninth Street home without permission. Woolsey was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Wheatland man overnight following a traffic stop near the corner of Second and Shelby.

Officers found 39 year-old Derek Hamm was allegedly driving while suspended. Hamm was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight after discovering him near the corner of Second and Perry.

Officers found 42 year-old Frederick Kitchell allegedly intoxicated at the intersection. Kitchell is charged with public intoxication; he was booked into the Knox County Jail.