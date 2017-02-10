North Knox Primary School in Bicknell will hold its annual Kindergarten Round-Up on March eighth. So far, 66 out of an expected 119 Kindergarten students have signed up for the registration and testing date.
North Knox Primary School principal Brad Case reminds all North Knox parents with children in kindergarten later this year to sign up. Appointment slots are available by calling North Knox Primary School at 812-735-2547.
NK Primary School Schedules Kindergarten Round-Up
