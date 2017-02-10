Sen. Donnelly Reports Positive Meeting with President Trump

Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly reported a positive session yesterday with President Trump at the White House. Donnelly went to the White House with a bi-partisan group of Senators to meet with the President.

Donnelly spoke with President Trump on various issues. They included the opioid crisis, American job outsourcing, and Supreme Court Justice nominee Andrew Gorsuch. The Senator also brought up a bill he authored to reward companies that invest in American workers.

The conversation came one day before today’s one-year annivesary of Carrier’s announcement that they would ship Hoosier jobs to Mexico. Donnelly believes if approved, his “End Outsourcing Act” would help keep American jobs in the hands of American workers.