Vincennes City Officials Still Waiting to Close Second and Niblack

Vincennes City officials are still waiting to set a date for the closure of the intersection at Second and Niblack. Vincennes City crews are still finalizing details toward closing the intersection for major realignment and repairs.
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum gives a couple of reasons for the long-delayed closure of the intersection…
Yochum says the number of utilities involved makes the task of closing the intersection a lot harder…
Once the Second and Niblack closing is complete, it will stay closed at least for most of the rest of this year. A secondary part of the closing will be a four-way stop at Second and Minneapolis; that will be put in place upon closing of the Second and Niblack intersection.