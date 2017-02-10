Vincennes City Officials Still Waiting to Close Second and Niblack

Vincennes City officials are still waiting to set a date for the closure of the intersection at Second and Niblack. Vincennes City crews are still finalizing details toward closing the intersection for major realignment and repairs.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum gives a couple of reasons for the long-delayed closure of the intersection…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/10053627/NEW0011_Joe-Yochum-cut-1_oq...ALL-THAT_0-00-03.657.mp3

Yochum says the number of utilities involved makes the task of closing the intersection a lot harder…