VU College of Technology Host Skills Competition Saturday

Vincennes University’s College of Technology will host the Indiana Region 4 Skills contest tomorrow in Vincennes.

Over 350 students from from across southern Indiana will come to Vincennes for the competition. The events start with registration tomorrow morning at seven-30 at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. Competitions will be held around campus from nine a-m to one p-m; the awards will be presented at two p-m tomorrow.

Vincennes University has hosted the regional competition for over 20 years. The winning teams and individuals will move on to the statewide competition April 21st and 22nd in Indianapolis.