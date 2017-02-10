Vincennes University’s College of Technology will host the Indiana Region 4 Skills contest tomorrow in Vincennes.
Over 350 students from from across southern Indiana will come to Vincennes for the competition. The events start with registration tomorrow morning at seven-30 at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. Competitions will be held around campus from nine a-m to one p-m; the awards will be presented at two p-m tomorrow.
Vincennes University has hosted the regional competition for over 20 years. The winning teams and individuals will move on to the statewide competition April 21st and 22nd in Indianapolis.
VU College of Technology Host Skills Competition Saturday
