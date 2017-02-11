CEO Sentenced to 33 months

United States Attorney Josh Minkler announced today that Donnis Mizelle, 56, of Avon, Indiana, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Hendricks Power Cooperative (HPC), a local electric utility, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker following his plea of guilty to having defrauding HPC out of over half a million dollars.

HPC is a rural electric membership corporation responsible for bringing electric power to rural areas throughout Hendricks County. Today, HPC provides electricity for approximately 30,000 Hendricks County residents. As a cooperative, HPC is still owned by – and for – the residents it serves.

Mizelle had been HPC’s CEO since 2003. Despite his six figure income, it was found that Mizelle treated HPC’s bank account as if it were his own. FBI agents and forensic accountants investigated Mizelle’s expense report entries dating back to 2009 and found over 1,800 personal purchases that Mizelle fraudulently disguised as legitimate business expenses.

Assistant United States Attorney Nick Linder, who prosecuted the case for the government, said that Mizelle must pay full restitution to the victim of the offense and, even before his sentencing, he had paid $300,000 toward it. Additionally, Mizelle must serve 1 year of supervised release following his prison sentence.