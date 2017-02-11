A wide range of Indiana trial court documents will soon be available online for free through the state’s Odyssey case management system under an order this week by the Indiana Supreme Court.
Financial information, such as payments made to clerk’s offices, will be available March 1st.
Certain civil orders and expungement pleadings also will be available March 1st.
Final orders in criminal cases will be available August 1st.
Court documents available online in steps starting March 1st
A wide range of Indiana trial court documents will soon be available online for free through the state’s Odyssey case management system under an order this week by the Indiana Supreme Court.