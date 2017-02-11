Foncannon– Shelton Award

Vincennes community leader Hoss Foncannon will receive the Shelton Humanitarian Award in a ceremony tomorrow at Good Samaritan Hospital. The event starts at two p-m tomorrow at Eva Hill Auditorium.

Foncannon is being honored for over five decades of service to various Knox County groups. Those organizations include the Salvation Army, and the Vincennes YMCA. Foncannon is also being honored for his good works and kind deeds over his long career of service.

The Shelton Humanitarian Award is co-sponsored by Good Samaritan Hospital and the Vincennes Kiwanis Club. It is named for Doctor N. Philip Shelton, in honor to his service to others while overcoming personal obstacles.