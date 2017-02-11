Knox County Arrests

The Knox County Sherriff’s Department arrested Keith Horton Jr., age 25, for a weekend sentence. He is being held without bond.

Joseph Calvert, age 44, was arrested for a transport order. He is being held without bond.

Gretchen Harbison-Raetz, age 42, was arrested for theft, basic offense, and theft of at least $750 but less than $50,000. He is being held without bond.