Pedestrian killed on I-65

Yesterday around 2 p.m. on I-65 southbound a pedestrian was crawling across the interstate and was struck by possibly two vehicles and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pedestrian was a passenger in a red minivan, and bailed out of the moving vehicle for an unknown reason. The subject then apparently crawled across the northbound lanes, avoiding traffic, and crawled into the median. The subject then crawled under the cable barriers and into the southbound lanes. A Jeep attempted to avoid hitting the subject when he was rear ended by a minivan. The minivan was then also rear ended by a Grand Caravan. It appears that the Jeep and the Grand Caravan both struck the victim with subject being pinned under the minivan.

No one in the vehicles were injured. The name of the deceased will not be released until the family has been notified.