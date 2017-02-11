Saturday Sports

Vincennes Lincoln, Vincennes Rivet and South Knox will all make bids for Girls Regional championships today.

The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices will play at the Charlestown Class 3A regional as they take on Evansville Memorial at 10 this morning. You can hear the game on WZDM 92.1FM. The other game will pit North Harrison against Rushville.

The Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots will play at the Springs Valley Class A regional as they take on South Central at 10:30. You can hear the game on 97.7FM. The second game will match Wood Memorial against Corrothersville.

The South Knox Lady Spartans will play at the Paoli Class 2A regional. South Knox will play in the second game against Pekin Eastern around noon. You can hear the game on WUZR 105.7FM.. The first game at 10 has South Ripley playing Forest Park.

Winners during the day will square off against each other in Regional championship games tonight at 8p.

For the second game in a row the Vincennes Lincoln Alices suffered a tough one point loss on the road as host Boonville edged Lincoln 54-53. The Alices battled back from a 12point deficit in the fourth quarter and had a chance to grab the lead in the final minute but Lincoln missed some big free throws late and came up short again.

For the 6-13 Alices, Grant Oexmann had 18 points and Spencer Corrona and Brayden Seger added 12 each.

Lincoln won the JV game 46-39.

Lincoln is back in action on Tuesday at home with Mount Vernon.

The North Daviess Cougars used a big fourth quarter to extend a one-point lead after three, and defeat the North Knox Warriors, 51-44. The Cougars led 11-5 after one, only to see the Warriors cut the lead to 22-18 at half. North Knox shaved the lead to one, 32-31 after three, and led by four at one time in the fourth quarter, 36-32. From that point on, the Cougars outscored the Warriors 19-8 to win the game.

North Daviess put three in double figures, with Jayden Lengacher leading the way with 15. Caleb