Ten high schools from the Knox County area will compete in the 2017 Regional Science Olympiad on February 18th at Vincennes University. This will be the 25th year VU has hosted the competition. Students will compete in 23 events that test their knowledge of earth science, physics, computers, technology, biology, and chemistry. Awards include medals for the winning teams, trophies, and advancement to the State Science Olympiad on March 18th at Indiana University. In addition, the VU foundation will sponsor a helicopter event that will reward top-place junior and senior competitors with a $2,000 dollar scholarship for first, 17 hundred dollars for second, and 13 hundred for third. The Opening Ceremony begins at 8:30 am on February 18th.