Semi Fire on I-65

A semi fire on north bound I-65 closed the interstate for over 7 hours yesterday morning.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. yesterday morning, a semi driven by Ronald L. Snodgrass, 63, of Hartford, Michigan stopped on the right shoulder of I-65 north bound at the 232 mile marker. The semi had a flat tire and his brakes had caught fire.

Snodgrass tried to put the fire out with his fire extinguisher and was unsuccessful. He also tried to disconnect his tractor from the trailer but by this time the fire was too intense.

The semi was loaded with cereal and vegetable oil. The vegetable oil kept reigniting and needed to be put out more than once. The tractor and most of the trailer were fully engulfed and traffic was diverted off north bound at State Road 10.

After the fire was extinguished, the rest of the load in the trailer had to be unloaded.