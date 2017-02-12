Body Found in Sugar Creek

Yesterday around 6:30 p.m. on the Sugar Creek near CR 225 west approximately ¼ mile north of Country Club Road, some local kayakers came across a body submerged in the creek. The Indiana State Police at Lafayette were called and assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

With some help from the Department of Natural Resources, the body was removed from the water and identification will be done by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. No foul play is suspected and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. The investigation is continuing.