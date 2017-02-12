Daviess County Arrests

The Daviess County Sherriff’s Department arrested Mark Jones, age 44, for operating while intoxicated refusal and inhaling toxic vapors. He is being held without bond.

Mark Blackwell, age 38, was arrested for petition to revoke suspended sentence and failure to appear. He is being held at 27 thousand, 5 hundred dollars bond.

Tracy Sircy, age 34, was arrested for failure to appear. She is being held at 2 thousand dollars bond.

The Washington Police Department arrested Shawn Hill, age 22, for residential entry, criminal trespas, invasion of privacy, and burglary. He is being held without bond.

Robert Davis, age 40, was arrested for dissemination of material harmful to minors, child solicitation, and disorderly conduct. He is being held without bond.

The Indiana State Police arrested Kristi Honeycutt, age 36, for failure to appear. She is being held at 2 thousand dollars bond.

The Odon Police Department arrested Denise Dinkens, age 58, for operating vehicle while intoxicated. She is being held without bond.