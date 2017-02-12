Knox County Arrests

The Knox County Sherriff’s Department arrested Bradley Richardson, age 25, for transport order. He is being held without bond.

Mercides Morning, age 22, was arrested for a 5 day hold. She is being held without bond.

Jorie Morris, age 26, was arrested for possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and possession of a schedule 1-4 controlled substance. She is being held without bond.

The Vincennes Police Department arrested Andrea Hout, age 34, for probation violation and writ of attachment. She is being held at 500 dollars bond.

John Trujillo, age 38, was arrested for resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. He is being held at 4 thousand dollars bond.