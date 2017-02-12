Princeton Man Arrested

During a traffic stop on a passenger car in the parking lot of the Casey’s general store located on South Main in Princeton, 27 year old Trenton Wethington of Princeton, endured a roadside DUI investigation after the officer detected the odor of alcohol coming from Wethington. At the conclusion of the investigation Mr. Wethington was placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail. Mr. Wethington was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. He is being held on a $650 bond.