Sunday Sports

The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices had their season come to an end last night as they lost to Number one ranked North Harrison, 61-48, in the championship game of the Charlestown Class 3A regional. The Lady Cats jumped out to a ten point lead, 20-10,at the end of the first quarter and the Lady Alices could never overcome the lead the rest of the way and came up short in the contest.

Alison Hein topped the Lincoln scoring with 24 points.

Lincoln made into the title game by beating Evansville Memorial 52-50. Abbi Haynes led Lincoln with 18 points and Lindsey Sparks added 10.

Lincoln finishes the season with a record of 21-7.

The Rivet Girls Basketball team also saw their season come to a close in the Class 1A Regional. #1 Wood Memorial won 46-40, earning just their second regional title ever. Rivet beat South Central earlier in the day, 51-45, to get to the Regional Championship. Rivet ends their season as 23-4.

The South Knox Girls Basketball team lost in the first round of Regional play. Close throughout the majority of the game, the lady Spartans ran out of gas and ended up losing 55-42. South Knox ends their at 14-14.

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-110, for their third straight loss after a seven game win streak. CJ Miles hit six three’s and led the Pacers with 23 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough, as Giannis Antetenkounmpo led the Bucks with a steady 20 points while the Bucks bench went off for 55 points. Next up for the Pacers is one of their toughest tests of the season, as they host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.