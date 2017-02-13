Bluegrass Music in Spotlight Sunday at Vincennes University

Pickers, fiddlers, and others came out yesterday for the annual Old Post Bluegrass Jam at Vincennes University. The event was moved this year to the University’s new Jefferson Student Union.

Ray Hatton helped organize yesterday’s Jam. Hatton says many bluegrass players came from across a wide area to participate…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/13055924/NEW0000_Ray-Hatton-cut-1_oq...-LOCAL_0-00-10.658.mp3

Many of the players who attended the bluegrass event are older, more experienced musicians. However, Hatton wants to attract some younger people to continue the musical art form…