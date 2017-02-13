Man Arrested After Driving Wrong Way on I-69

Indiana State Police arrested a driver after finding him driving the wrong way on Interstate 69 in Pike County.

Police found to 43 year-old Jason Jones was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the intestate. Several people called 9-1-1 to alert authorities of the wrong-way driver. Jones drove at least six miles the wrong way, with State Police chasing him at least four miles before Jones exited the interstate at State Road 61. Jones then drove a short distance north on State Road 61 before he was captured.

Troopers claim Jones was driving under an over-influence of prescription Methdone. He is charged with driving under the influence, resisting law enforcement, and reckless driving.

Jones is being held in the Pike County Jail.