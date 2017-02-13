Girls Basketballers, Wrestlers See Seasons End Over Weekend

Psotseason Play Came To An End For Three Knox County Girls Basketball Teams As Vincnnes Lincoln, Vincennes Rivet And South Knox Had Their Tournament Runs Come To An End In Regional Play.

The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Lost To Number One Ranked North Harrison In The Class 3a Charlestown Regional Championship Game. The Lady Alices Finshed Up A Great Season With A Record Of 21-7.

Vincennes Rivet Fell To Wood Memorial In The Springs Valley Class A Regional Title Game. It Ends Another Winning Campaign For The Lady Patriots Who Finish Up 23-4.

South Knox Had Their Surprising Tournament Run In The Paoli Class 2a Regional Semi Finals With A Loss To Eventual Regional Champ Eastern Peking. The Lady Spartans Put Together A Strong Finsh To Their Season To End Up With A 14-14 Record.

The Only Area Team Still Alive In The Post Season Action Is Wood Memorial. The Number One Ranked Lady Trojans Will Take On 7th Ranked Indianapolis Tindley In The Souther Semi State Championship Game On Saturday At Jeffersonville. Wood Is 26-1 While Tindley Is 21-6. Tipoff Time Is 4 P Eastern And 3p Central On Saturday.

All Four Knox Country Wrestlers Competing At The Evansville Semi State On Saturday Had Their Seasons Come To An End With First Round Losses. Congratulations To Vincnnes Lincoln’s Parker Mcneely And North Knox Wrestlers, Colten Foster, Korde Webber, And Destin Hardy On Great Seasons.

Due To The Wood Memorials Girls Winning The Regional And Advancing To Saturday’s Semi State Action. The North Knox Vs. Wood Memorial Boys Basketball Game Scheduled For This Saturday Has Been Postponed Until Tuesday, Feb. 21st At Wood Memorial Beginning With Jv Play At 6:30 Eastern.

The 8th Grade Vincennes Iba Boys Basketball Team Went 1-2 In Play At Washington Over The Weekend. Vincennes Defeated Owen Valley But Lost To Sullivan And Forest Park. Ethan Bushey Led The Scoring For The Weekend With A Total Of 39 Points In The Three Games. Noah Bushey Had 24 And Cooper Thorne Had 12. The Team Plays Again This Coming Weekend In The Vincennes Shootout.

After A Power Outage At The P.e. Complex On Saturday Night Forced The Cancellation Of Vu Basketball Action They Will Try Again Tonight As The Vu Women And Men’s Team Host John A. Logan College. The Women’s Game Begins At 5 With The Men’s To Tip At 7.