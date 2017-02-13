Life After Meth Banquet Set for February 23rd

Tickets are being sold now for the annual Life After Meth– or LAM– banquet on February 23rd. The celebration event will be held at six-30 that night at the Highland Woods Community Center.

LAM founder and president Peter Haskins believes a big crowd will attend this year’s LAM Banquet…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/02/13055907/NEW0006_Peter-Haskins-cut-1_oq...-TO-US_0-00-10.475.mp3

The LAM program targets both men and women with addiction problems. LAM started with inmates in the Knox County Jail, but expanded to released inmates in the LAM men’s and women’s houses. Haskins says the next LAM expansion will be aimed at families…