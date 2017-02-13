Odon PD Arrest Washington Woman for Operating While Intoxicated

Odon Police arrested a Washington woman Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

58-year-old Denise Dinkens was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond.

Washington Police arrested 40-year-old Robert Davis of Loogootee Saturday on one count of Dissemination of Material Harmful to Minors, three counts of Child Solicitation, and one Count of

Disorderly Conduct.

Davis is being held without bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Tracy Sircy of Elnora Saturday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Sircy was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

194 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.