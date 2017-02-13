Senator Todd Young Discusses Crane Contractor Naval Exemption

Indiana U-S Senator Todd Young has met with military officials to discuss Crane’s exemption from a federal hiring freeze. Young met with Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson, to discuss the exemption from the freeze issued by President Donald Trump.

The exemption Young is seeking would affect contractors working with the Crane naval branch. Earlier, thanks in part to a letter by Indiana’s other U-S Senator– Joe Donnelly– Crane’s Army Ammunition Activity received exemptions for some of its contractors.

Both of Indiana’s Senators are working toward getting all affected privately-hired contractors exempted from the hiring freeze. The freeze applies to contractors with renewable contracts in the first four months of this year. The hiring freeze affects them, since they are considered new hires once their contracts are renewed.