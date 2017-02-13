Three Groups Meeting Tonight Across Knox County

A few groups will meet tonight as part of the meeting scheduled for the second Monday of February.

The Vincennes Board of Works will meet at tive p-m. Among the agenda items today is a bid opening for a rehabilitation of the City Police Department building.

Both the Vincennes and Bicknell City Councils will gather as well tonight. The Vincennes City Council will gather at six p-m, with the Bicknell City Council to meet at seven p-m. The South Knox School Board, which usually meets on the second Monday of the month, will meet a day later this month. The South Knox School Board session is set for tomorrow afternoon at five-30 at the South Knox Administrative Center. The South Knox School Board will hear an update on the SPARTA renovation project tomorrow afternoon. They will also consider approval to advertise for project bids.

All of the meetings are open to the public.