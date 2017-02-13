A Vincennes man was arrested by Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop on U-s 41 just north of Fort Branch.
Deputies stopped a car driven by 54 year-old William Thompson. During the stop, Thompson was found to have never had a valid operator’s license.
Thompson was booked into the Gibson County Jail on 750 dollars bond.
Vincennes Man Arrested in Gibson County Following a Traffic Stop
A Vincennes man was arrested by Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop on U-s 41 just north of Fort Branch.