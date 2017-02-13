VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Hoax Explosive Possession Device Charge

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a warrant for possession of a hoax explosive device, and for possession of marijuana.

Officers served the Knox Superior Court One warrant to 34 year-old Dusty Cunningham; authorities found him near the corner of Upper Eleventh and Sycamore. The two-count warrant was issued in mid-January.

Cunningham was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a disturbance near the corner of Ninth and Broadway.

Officers found 23 year-old Zachery Young was one of those allegedly involved in the incident. A search found Young possessing both marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Authorities also found Young wanted on a body attachment, and on a warrant for failure to appear. The failure to appear charge relates to a charge of disorderly conduct dating back to August of 2015.

Young is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.