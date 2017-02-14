Bicknell City Council Approves Smoke Test Financing for Sanitary Sewers

The Bicknell City Council has approved financing of a smoke test to make a state-mandated repair to its sanitary sewer system.

Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook told Council about the discovery of water leaking into one of the city’s sanitary sewer lift stations. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is requiring a smoke test to find the problem. IDEM is also mandating the problem’s repair.

The Bicknell City Council approved the use of 25-thousand dollars to hire Midwestern Engineering to do the smoke test. The test will cover half of Bicknell’s sanitary sewer.

Estabrook told Council once the leakage is found, the City will seek outside funding to fix the problem.