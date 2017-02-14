City of Vincennes Approves Waiver of Annual Handicapped Parking Fee

The City of Vincennes has approved on all three readings last night a suspension of a 25 dollar annual fee for handicapped spaces. Previously, City ordinance stated those applying for handicapped spaces pay a one-time application fee, and then an annual fee for the space.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says most people with the spaces didn’t realize there was an annual fee for keeping the spaces in place.

The approval on all three readings means the annual fee removal is now in effect.

In other business, the Council made final approval of a rezoning for land currently occupied by a softball field. The field is located at the corner of 15th and Cavanaugh. The land will move from R-1 residential to I-2 industrial. The softball buildings and other equipment will be removed; the land is scheduled to be used by an electrical supply company.