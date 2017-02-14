Gibson County Man Arrested Following I-69 Traffic Stop

State Police arrested a Gibson County man Sunday afternoon on three felony drug related charges and confiscated methamphetamine and hypodermic needles during a traffic stop on I-64 in Dubois County.

A police K-9 detected drugs in the vehicle, prompting a search.

Police say the driver, 37 year old Bradley Heichelbech of Fort Branch, had used methamphetamine an hour prior to being pulled over.

Heichelabch is facing preliminary charges of – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.