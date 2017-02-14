ISP Arrest Linton Man on FTA Warrant

Indiana State Police arrested a Linton man last night on a Knox Superior Court Two warrant for failure to appear.

Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 39 year-old Charles Kent on State Road 67 near State Road 358. Police found Kent allegedly failed to appear for a court hearing on an original charge of operating while intoxicated. The failure to appear warrant was issued in October of last year.

Kent is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.