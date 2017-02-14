Presidents’ Day Closings Set for Vincennes and Washington

All Vincennes and Washington city offices and departments will be closed on Monday, February 20th in observance of Presidents’ Day.

In Vincennes, city offices will be closed, but trash pickup will not be affected. Recycling pickups for Monday will be delayed for one week.

In Washington, there will be no trash pickup and the city bus will not be in operation.

The Recycling Center will also be closed.

Residents with trash pickup on Monday are asked to have their trash ready for pick-up by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21st.