Public Hearing Coming for Lot Donation in Vincennes, Bicknell

The Knox County Commissioners will hold a special public hearing on Wednesday, February 22nd. The public hearing will start at six-45; it will concern 15 lots they plan to donate to the Cities of Vincennes and Bicknell.

The lots– and property on those lots– will be donated to non-profit groups. Ten Bicknell properties would go to the Bicknell Bulldog Development Corporation, with five to the Vincennes Redevelopment Commission. All fifteen were removed from a list of properties to be up for bid at a coming Commissioners’ tax sale.

The Bicknell properties include three on Utt Street, two on Durbin Street, two on Dant Boulevard, and one each on Alton, Maple, and Indiana Streets. The Vincennes lots include one each on Second and Eleventh Streets, and one each on Eberwine, Reel, and New Albany Avenues.

If the Commissioners approve the donation, the property owners have 90 days to claim the lots. If they aren’t claimed, the non-profit agencies will then demolish the lots, with an eye toward future redevelopment.