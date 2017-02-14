Second and Niblack Closing Delayed for At Least Two Weeks

The City of Vincennes expects a bit more of a delay for the closing of the intersection of Second and Niblack. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the holdup concerns work by two companies.

Sprague estimates the closing could now happen in a couple of weeks. The closing was originally planned for the fall of last year.

Also, City officials have the new equipment in place for the Sixth and Minneapolis stoplights. Sprague says the equipment arrived last week.

The final piece of the puzzle is the placing of a four-way stop at Second and Minnepolis. The four-way will be installed with the closing of Second and Niblack, meaning the new stoplights at Sixth and Minneapolis will become busier with traffic detouring the coming Second and Niblack closing.